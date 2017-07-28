Matthew Stafford Buys Atlanta Mansion For $3.85 Million

By: Evan Jankens
Matthew Stafford is on the verge of becoming the highest paid QB in NFL history.
Stafford, who played college ball at Georgia, has purchased a 9,838-square foot estate in Atlanta for $3.85 million, according to bizjournals.com.
The home was built in 2015 and was most recently listed for $3.89 million. It has eight bedrooms, eight full-bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and features a guest house, a pool, a jacuzzi, a cabana, a theater, a recreation area and space for a wine cellar.
Matthew and his wife are new parents as Kelly just gave birth to twin girls. She’s been documenting their lives on Instagram.
I feel like the Stafford’s got themselves quite the deal for a nearly 10,000-square foot home. The walk-in closet might be bigger than my home and — believe it or not — the kitchen has two islands in it. It looks to be the perfect offseason home for the Staffords. The home looks amazing.
Stafford has made more than $100 million during his career with the Lions.