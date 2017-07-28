CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Matthew Stafford Buys Atlanta Mansion For $3.85 Million

July 28, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, matthew stafford

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Matthew Stafford is on the verge of becoming the highest paid QB in NFL history.

Stafford, who played college ball at Georgia, has purchased a 9,838-square foot estate in Atlanta for $3.85 million, according to bizjournals.com.

The home was built in 2015 and was most recently listed for $3.89 million. It has eight bedrooms, eight full-bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and features a guest house, a pool, a jacuzzi, a cabana, a theater, a recreation area and space for a wine cellar.

Matthew and his wife are new parents as Kelly just gave birth to twin girls. She’s been documenting their lives on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS OF THE HOME

I feel like the Stafford’s got themselves quite the deal for a nearly 10,000-square foot home. The walk-in closet might be bigger than my home and — believe it or not — the kitchen has two islands in it. It looks to be the perfect offseason home for the Staffords. The home looks amazing.

Stafford has made more than $100 million  during his career with the Lions.

