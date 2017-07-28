Report: Warren Mayor Fires Police Commissioner, Re-Hires Bill Dwyer

WARREN (WWJ) — Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has reportedly fired the city’s police commissioner Jere Green.
Fouts is said to have let go of Green on Friday morning to re-hire Bill Dwyer, according to WJBK.
Dwyer left the Warren police force in 2010 after being elected to the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. Before that he was the Farmington Hills police chief for 23 years and was a 23 year member of the Detroit Police Department.
