Rough Life? Cut The Crap — Maybe It’s You!

DETROIT (WWJ) – Are you unhappy with your life? Well maybe it’s you!

WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites spoke with an expert who says if you don't like parts of your life, don't blame your spouse, your boss or your mother.

Instead, take a look in the mirror says Lauren Zander, life coach and author of the book, “Maybe It’s You. Cut the Crap. Face Your Fears. Love Your Life.”

“It’s a step by step process to get you to face your self, your inner dialogue, how one addresses one’s life and how one’s living, ” Zander said. “It kinda breaks you into your own mainframe so that you can design your life, and really drive it versus, you know, feel like a victim of many things in your life.”

Through practical exercises and client stories Zander helps readers take their setbacks and turn them into strengths.

“The main thing that’s happening in this book and through the method is to stop listening to that voice in your head that’s making the wrong choices, and why it keeps making the wrong choices,” she said.

Zander believes fear is holding many of us back from branching out and taking risks.

“I think that the biggest obstacle humans are up against is fear,” she said. “Like fear of what’s someone’s gonna think, fear of what someone’s gonna say, fear of what someone’s gonna do if they knew the truth.”

“Fear creates all the reasons why lie, right? And fear keeps you home, fear keeps Netflix on, fear tells you you’re not gonna get what you want, so you might as well get what you can get. Fear wants your to get over wanting lots of things,” she said. “So, yeah, I do think the biggest problem humans have is their relationship to fear, and that they’re willing to sit on the sidelines of their life.”