Samaha Leaving Position With Michigan’s Basketball Program

July 28, 2017 9:41 AM
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Waleed Samaha is leaving his position as Michigan’s director of basketball operations.

A school spokesman confirmed Thursday that Samaha was leaving. The Wolverines hired him in 2016 after a long tenure as a basketball coach at Huron High School.

Samaha took over the boys’ basketball team at Huron in 2002 and spent 14 seasons as the head coach. He became an assistant principal shortly before moving on to the job at Michigan.
