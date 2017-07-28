How I Got Picked For ‘Survivor’ – Detroit’s Castaway Jason Reveals His Casting Call Break

By George Fox

DETROIT (CBS 62) — He calls himself the greatest villain in “Survivor” history — and he’s waiting for his call from CBS casting for the next Heroes vs. Villains season.

His name is Kyle Jason, but he only goes by Jason which he picked up in the military. “Nobody goes by their first names,” he said. He scored a spot on “Survivor: Kaôh Rōng” after being spotted at a CBS 62 open casting call.

Jason was the 11th person to be voted off. He lasted 32 days, but enjoyed it the whole time. “I love the suck,” said Jason which he explained “the suck” as sleeping in the dirt and in tents in the military.

He attended the casting call in 2014 and everything else is history. “It’s amazing to know that something so small in insignificant can change your whole life and that’s what the ‘Survivor’ open casting call did for me,” said Jason flabbergasted that someone at CBS watched his audition. “Someone was really sitting there watching every single one of those people’s auditions,” he added.

Jason owns a bounty hunting and bail bonds service based in Roseville and served six years in the Army including the invasion of Iraq. After getting out of the military he took a position with security consulting firm Blackwater protecting high-profile clients.

He calls Detroit home although he lives outside the city and has a lot of love for the Motor City.

Quick Facts:

Jason lost three teeth on the show and CBS paid for gold replacements three gold teeth paid for by CBS

Jason hid an infection on his foot because he was afraid producers would take him out of the game

“We’re rough and tumble people. We never quit,” said Jason when asked what’s unique about people from Detroit and how they perform on “Survivor”.

Tune in for the premiere of “Survivor” Wednesday, September 27 at 8. Seen locally on CBS 62.