Turnover: Google Search Listed Brady As New York Jets Owner [PHOTO]

July 28, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: new york jets, Tom Brady

BOSTON (AP) — Tom Brady has had a lot of success over the years against the New York Jets, but he doesn’t technically own the AFC rival, despite a Google search glitch that listed him as the Jets owner.

The Boston Globe and Fox News report a search for “New York Jets owner” returned Brady as the top result Thursday. The glitch was fixed by Thursday afternoon and Google declined comment on the issue.

Brady has a 23-7 record against the Jets since taking over as the Patriots starter in 2001. He’s also won five Super Bowls in that time, including last season’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

