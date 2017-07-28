Westland Police Searching For Suspect In Credit Fraud Case

WESTLAND (WWJ) — The Westland Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a larceny and credit fraud case.
The suspect allegedly stole a man’s wallet at Renee’s Bar at 31022 Ann Arbor Trail on July 9 at 1:15 a.m. The victim later discovered that his credit card was used at a nearby 7-11 shortly thereafter.
Police are still investigating this case and looking for help to identify the suspect.
If you are able to identify the subject please contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600 or Detective Buckley at 734-467-3194.