Westland Police, Need Help, Identify, Credit Fraud

Westland Police Searching For Suspect In Credit Fraud Case

July 28, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: credit fraud, westland police

WESTLAND (WWJ) — The Westland Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a larceny and credit fraud case.

stolen wallet Westland Police Searching For Suspect In Credit Fraud Case

Man believed by Police that used stolen credit card (Photo: Westland Police Department)

The suspect allegedly stole a man’s wallet at Renee’s Bar at 31022 Ann Arbor Trail on July 9 at 1:15 a.m. The victim later discovered that his credit card was used at a nearby 7-11 shortly thereafter.

Police are still investigating this case and looking for help to identify the suspect.

If you are able to identify the subject please contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600 or Detective Buckley at 734-467-3194.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch