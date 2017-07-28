Detroit Woman Accidentally Sets Herself On Fire

July 28, 2017 12:31 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 64-year-old woman is hospitalized with second degree burns after she accidentally lit herself on fire.

According to authorities, it happened Friday at a home on Archdale St., near Grand River Ave., on Detroit’s west side. Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said the woman was trying to make coffee on the stove when she got a little bit too close and her nightgown caught fire.

The woman suffered burns to her arm and back, Fornell, and was last listed in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Her name was not released. No one else was injured.

