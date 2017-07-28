WWE Releases Video Remembering Joe Louis Arena

July 28, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: detroit, Joe Louis Arena, WWE

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Saturday evening WWE fans will be filling up Joe Louis Arena for one final time.

WWE is bringing the “WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour” to Detroit and it will be the last time that wrestling will take place in the historic Joe Louis Arena.

Friday afternoon, WWE’s Twitter account sent out a video remembering their time in Detroit and JLA. The caption reads, “To say the least, @WWE’s history at Detroit’s @JoeLouisArena is PRESTIGIOUS! Let’s do it one more time tomorrow night, #WWEDetroit…”

The video includes highlights from the best shows at Joe Louis, including Shane McMahon’s return to the WWE, as well as appearances by the Undertaker and Hulk Hogan.

My favorite moment at Joe Louis was when Shane McMahon came back to the WWE and I was lucky enough to catch it on video.

Brock Lesnar and John Cena are both scheduled to be on hand for the final show at The Joe.

What was your favorite moment involving the WWE at Joe Louis Arena?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch