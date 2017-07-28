WWE Releases Video Remembering Joe Louis Arena

By: Evan Jankens

Saturday evening WWE fans will be filling up Joe Louis Arena for one final time.

WWE is bringing the “WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour” to Detroit and it will be the last time that wrestling will take place in the historic Joe Louis Arena.

Friday afternoon, WWE’s Twitter account sent out a video remembering their time in Detroit and JLA. The caption reads, “To say the least, @WWE’s history at Detroit’s @JoeLouisArena is PRESTIGIOUS! Let’s do it one more time tomorrow night, #WWEDetroit…”

The video includes highlights from the best shows at Joe Louis, including Shane McMahon’s return to the WWE, as well as appearances by the Undertaker and Hulk Hogan.

My favorite moment at Joe Louis was when Shane McMahon came back to the WWE and I was lucky enough to catch it on video.

Brock Lesnar and John Cena are both scheduled to be on hand for the final show at The Joe.

What was your favorite moment involving the WWE at Joe Louis Arena?