Brueger Family Still Looking For Answers 1 Year After Daughter’s Death

ROSE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — The family of a young woman gunned down on a country road in Oakland County is pleading for tips in the case.

Alexandra Brueger’s mother, Nicki Brueger, says tomorrow will mark one year since her daughter was shot four times in the back while on her routine 10-mile run along Fish Lake Road in Rose Township.

Nicki Brueger is still hopeful for tips on who is responsible for the death of her daughter and understands there won’t be any closure until this case is solved.

“We are a year into it, there hasn’t been any closure for us because this is unsolved,” Nicki Breuger told WWJ. “Our daughter was a (registered nurse) at Providence Park Hospital, she had a masters in fine arts and creative writing, she worked very hard to get to where she was and some puke took her life away.”

The 31-year-old nurse, who regularly went for 10-mile runs, was shot multiple times in the back while jogging on Fish Lake Road in rural Rose Township on the afternoon of July 30, 2016. Investigators say she collapsed on a resident’s front lawn and died.

Witnesses said a white or light-colored four-door sedan was seen traveling at a high rate of speed on Fish Lake Road around the time Brueger was killed.

There are two rewards totaling over $13,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips are anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK UP.