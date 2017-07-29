Buffalo Wild Wings To Remove Tuesday Traditional Wings Deal

DETROIT (WWJ) — Buffalo Wild Wings will no longer offer half off traditional wings on Tuesdays thanks to slipping profits and high wing costs.

The restaurant chain made the announcement earlier this week after the company’s latest quarterly results showed a 63 percent decrease in profit. The change is expected to go into effect at the chain’s 626 company-owned restaurants in the next few weeks. It is also expected that franchisees who own the other 624 restaurants in the chain will also make the adjustment.

Buffalo Wild Wings has been well-known for its discounted wings night every Tuesday. However, the high costs of wings has resulted in the company moving away from the Tuesday promotion. Buffalo Wild Wings said it paid $2.05 per pound for traditional wings during its most recent quarter, which is up 6 percent from a year ago.

In place of half-off traditional wings, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a promotion on boneless wings, which are less costly. Boneless wings are more cost friendly for the company, amounting for only 13 percent of cost of sales during this recent quarter compared to 31 percent for traditional wings.

“As traditional chicken wing costs remain at historically high levels, we’re adapting our value day on Tuesday to feature our boneless wings at company-owned restaurants,” Sally Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

There is more than 40 Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the state of Michigan.