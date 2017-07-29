Huh? Lions Place Ansah On PUP List To Start Training Camp

By: Will Burchfield

In a surprise move, the Lions placed defensive end Ziggy Ansah on the physically unable to perform list on Saturday as they prepare to start training camp on Sunday.

Ansah was hindered for much of the 2016 season with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 2. He missed three games and finished with a career-low two sacks.

He participated in mini camp in June, though the Lions did hold him out of some drills as precaution. It is for this same reason that the team placed him on the PUP list on Saturday, the Free Press suggests.

Ansah, 28, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. He’s as yet undecided about his future with the Lions.

It wasn’t all bad news on the injury front on Saturday. The Lions activated cornerback Teez Tabor and tackle Cyrus Kouandjio from the non-football injury list.

Tabor was the team’s second-round draft pick in April and is expected to vie for a starting job this season. Kouandjio was signed after left tackle Taylor Decker tore the labrum in his right shoulder during OTAs and underwent surgery; he’ll battle with trade acquisition Greg Robinson to fill Decker’s role.

Decker was expected to be out for at least four months after his surgery.

Caldwell said on Saturday that the second-year pro is out of his sling, but declined to give an update on the timetable for his return.

“I’m not certain exactly when (he’ll be back), but we’ll know that as time goes on here. But he’s improving, he’s on time in terms of a rehab according to his injury and surgery,” Caldwell said.

The Lions also placed guard Brandon Thomas on the PUP list on Saturday. Any player that begins the season on the PUP list is ineligible for the first six games.