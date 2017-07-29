Iglesias, Boyd Lead Tigers To 5-3 Victory Over Astros

By Dave Hogg

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Iglesias hit two RBI doubles, Matt Boyd pitched into the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Saturday night.

Iglesias’ second run-scoring double tied the game at 3 in the seventh. Ian Kinsler then flared a single to center to give Detroit the lead.

Kinsler followed up the single with a spectacular defensive play, racing down the right-field line and leaning into the stands to catch Josh Reddick’s pop fly.

Victor Martinez made it 5-3 with an RBI single in the eighth.

Boyd (5-5) allowed three runs on eight hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter. Justin Wilson, the subject of trade rumors, pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Making his second start of the season, Collin McHugh dominated the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits in six innings. He struck out seven.

Francis Martes (3-1) took the loss after relieving McHugh in the seventh. He was lifted after Iglesias’ game-tying double and was charged with three runs on two hits.

Evan Gattis gave the Astros a 2-0 lead with a long homer to left in the first inning. Derek Fisher drove home Houston’s third run with a triple in the fourth, but Boyd struck out the next two batters to avoid further damage.

Iglesias’s RBI double in the fifth got the Tigers on the board. Boyd took a line drive from Gattis off his shin in the sixth but induced a double-play grounder from Carlos Beltran.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 3B Colin Moran (fractured cheek) has returned to Houston to examine options for facial surgery. Manager A.J. Hinch said he expects to have news on Moran’s plans when the team returns home on Monday.

Tigers: Placed OF Alex Presley on the 10-day disabled list with a right side strain and recalled OF Jim Adduci from Triple-A Toledo. Presley is hitting .313 in 34 games this season, while Adduci has an .845 OPS in 17 major-league games this year.

NEW FATHER

Boyd’s victory came two days after his wife Ashley gave birth to their first child. Meira Joy Boyd was born in Detroit on an off day, so he avoided a stay on the paternity list.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 3.67) will pitch in Sunday’s series finale — his third career start against Detroit. McCullers, whose father pitched for the Tigers in 1990, is 2-0 against them with a 1.64 ERA.

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (5-7, 4.50) will make his final start before the trade deadline. Verlander is 4-0 with a 2.83 ERA in eight starts against Houston.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.