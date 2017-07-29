Detroit Police, Shooting, Bus Stop Shooting, Investigation

Man Shot After Dispute On Bus In Detroit

July 29, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Bus Shooting, detroit, detroit police

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police have confirmed that a man was shot after a dispute on a bus this afternoon.

It happened at the stop near State Fair and Woodward around 1 p.m. A 29-year-old man was asked by an older man to stop swearing in front of his grandchildren on the bus. As the bus arrived to the stop the argument carried on outside.

That’s when the older man pulled a gun and shot the victim several times. He was taken to Henry Ford Hospital in temporary serious condition.

The older man called police to report the shooting, and identified himself as a retired police officer. However, Detroit police were not able to find records of him.

The police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

