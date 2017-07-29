Michigan Football Lands 5-Star DE Recruit On Saturday

ANN ARBOR — Jim Harbaugh and his staff got some good news on Saturday when one of the top players in the 2019 class announced his commitment to the University of Michigan.

Five-star defensive end Stephen Herron Jr. announced via Twitter late on Saturday that he will become a Wolverine.

Herron, who hails from Louisville, is ranked as the No. 34 player nationally in 2019, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 4-ranked weak side defensive end and the No. 1 player in Kentucky.

He plays his prep ball at Trinity High School and had offers from numerous big name programs, including Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Stanford and more. If you go off 247Sports’ crystal ball prediction Herron had it down to the Wolverines and Buckeyes before choosing the Maize-and-Blue over the Scarlet-and-Grey.

Michigan also picked up another verbal commit in the 2019 class on Saturday from four-star offensive lineman Nolan Rumler. Michigan now has three commits in the class of 2019.