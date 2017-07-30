1 Dead, 9 Injured After Broken-Down Party Bus Hit By Car On Freeway

TROY (WWJ) – One man is dead and several others injured following a crash involving a party bus in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The bus was stopped along the shoulder of northbound I-75, just south of Adams Road, due to mechanical issues around 3 a.m. when a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire crashed into it.
A 22-year-old male passenger in the car was dead on scene. The 22-year-old male driver of the Pontiac was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont with serious injuries. Eight of the 24 party bus occupants were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Two lanes of the freeway were closed for just over three hours due to the investigation.
Troy police continue to investigate and say alcohol or drugs may be a factor.
If you have any information about this accident you are asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.