Police Find The Bodies Of Two People Inside Car Along I-94

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two people are dead following an early-morning shooting incident, leaving a section of I-94 in southwest Detroit closed for over nine hours.
According to the Michigan State Police, officers responded to a call of a vehicle on the median shoulder along eastbound I-94 near Livernois, shortly before 3 a.m.
When officers responded they discovered two victims, one male and one female — both 27 years of age — dead. Police say multiple shots were fired over that stretch of eastbound I-94.
Michigan State Police continue to investigate.