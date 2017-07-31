Adduci Robs Yankees’ Frazier Of Homer (VIDEO)

NEW YORK — Detroit Tigers outfielder Jim Adduci may have made the best play of the night in all of baseball on Monday.

Adduci robbed New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier of a two-run homer in the bottom of the 6th inning on Monday night. The ball was heading for the first row of the right field seats when Adduci reached up and beat out a fan for the ball. Check out the video below.

Jim Adduci had a different idea for this baseball. pic.twitter.com/idYaPW5DsQ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 1, 2017

And here’s a look at it again with frame-by-frame photos.

The anatomy of a robbery #TheDeuce pic.twitter.com/fllBeooLoL — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) August 1, 2017

Frazier looked on with aw as he realized he wouldn’t be rounding the bases with a home run. He then gave a nice tip of the cap to Adduci. Got to respect a catch like that.

Like I said, that was possibly the best play of the night in baseball. Maybe of the week.