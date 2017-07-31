Detroit Tigers, Jim Adduci, New York Yankees, Todd Frazier, Home Run, MLB

Adduci Robs Yankees’ Frazier Of Homer (VIDEO)

July 31, 2017 10:14 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Jim Adduci, MLB, New York Yankees, Todd Frazier

NEW YORK — Detroit Tigers outfielder Jim Adduci may have made the best play of the night in all of baseball on Monday.

Adduci robbed New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier of a two-run homer in the bottom of the 6th inning on Monday night. The ball was heading for the first row of the right field seats when Adduci reached up and beat out a fan for the ball. Check out the video below.

And here’s a look at it again with frame-by-frame photos.

Frazier looked on with aw as he realized he wouldn’t be rounding the bases with a home run. He then gave a nice tip of the cap to Adduci. Got to respect a catch like that.

Like I said, that was possibly the best play of the night in baseball. Maybe of the week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch