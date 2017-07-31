DENSO Auto Supplier To Expand, Add 120 New Jobs In Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Automotive supplier DENSO is expanding a regional headquarters in Michigan and a satellite office in Ohio.

The Japan-based company announced Monday that $75 million will be used to renovate research and development facilities in Southfield, north of Detroit, to focus on safety, cybersecurity and autonomous vehicles.

DENSO says it also will create 120 new jobs in Southfield.

A $500,000 investment will renovate and expand a satellite office southwest of Cleveland in Dublin, Ohio.

DENSO’s North America board Chair Kenichiro Ito says expanding its workforce and resources will help the company “make a future of autonomous cars and advanced electric vehicles possible.”

Glenn Stevens, who heads the Detroit Chamber’s Mich Auto efforts, says as car sales remain at peak levels. we’re seeing a lot of suppliers expanding.

“Things are going well for the industry right now and they’re going well for Michigan,” Stevens told WWJ Auto Beat Reporter Jeff Gilbert. “We gotta keep in going.”

DENSO operates 28 manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada and Mexico. It makes advanced technology, systems and components in thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety.

