Dolphins’ Jay Ajayi Evaluated For Possible Concussion

July 31, 2017 1:48 PM
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says running back Jay Ajayi is being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Ajayi was hurt during Monday’s training camp practice. He walked off the field accompanied by trainers.

Ajayi had a breakout year for the Dolphins last season, when he ran for 1,272 yards and had consecutive 200-yard games.
___
