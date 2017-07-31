Tips Wanted In Case Of ‘Endangered Missing’ 29-Year-Old Woman

July 31, 2017 5:17 PM
Scio Township

SCIO TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman whom investigators believe may be in danger.

Amanda Debruycker, 29, was last seen in the 4300-block of Eyrie Drive in Scio Township Sunday night. It’s believed she left the area on foot at around 8:40 p.m.

Amanda Debruycker (Photos: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)

Debruycker is described as a white female, 5’8” tall and weighing 210 pounds with strawberry blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress with flip-flops and carrying duffel bags.

Sheriff’s officials have classified Debruycker and an “endangered missing” person, although no details have been released as to why.

Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Lt. King at 734-260-3197 or the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 734-973-7711.

