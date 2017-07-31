Ex-Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick On His Way Back To Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – The former mayor of Detroit said he’d be back and a U.S. District Judge in Detroit is helping make that happen.

Judge Nancy Edmunds Monday filing paperwork ordering former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to appear for an Aug. 23 hearing in Detroit the Detroit News is reporting.

Kilpatrick has been serving a 28-year sentence for racketeering in an federal prison in El Reno, Oklahoma.

In early July, Kilpatrick filed a motion to overturn his conviction citing errors by the court.

In the documents filed in U.S. District Court, Kilpatrick asked for a new trial on the grounds that, he claims, the judge gave jurors incorrect instructions and allowed “impermissible hearsay” testimony.

Among other technicalities, the documents allege that the court did not properly explain to jurors the definition of the phrase “official act” as it related to RICO conspiracy — the most serious charge against the ex-mayor.

In October of 2013, Kilpatrick was ordered to spend 28 years behind bars on his convictions for racketeering, bribery, extortion and tax crimes.

“I think everyone here understands Mr. Kilpatrick was convicted of running a criminal enterprise,” Judge Nancy Edmunds said at the sentencing, adding the enterprise started while he was still in the state House of Representatives and continued through all six years he was in the mayor’s office. Edmunds said the scheme to steer contracts to pal Bobby Ferguson made projects more costly for a city that couldn’t afford it and drove contractors out of business.

Kilpatrick is representing himself.

