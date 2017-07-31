UAW, Fiat-Chrysler, Detroit, FBI, Monica Morgan, General Holiefield, Alphons Iacobelli
Former UAW Leader’s Widow Arraigned For Role In Conspiracy Payoff

July 31, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Fiat Chrysler, Monica Morgan, uaw

DETROIT (WWJ) —  The widow of a former UAW leader has been arraigned today for her role in allegedly pocketing over $1 million intended for Fiat Chrysler employee training.

Between 2009 and 2014, Morgan and her then-husband UAW Vice President General Holiefield allegedly fumbled through $1.2 million from the UAW Chrysler National Training Center. Holiefield and Morgan received various gifts, which included travel, designer clothing, furniture and jewelry, from Alphons “Al” Iacobelli, a former Fiat Chrysler labor executive.

Federal Investigators say the majority of the money helped pay off a $262,000 mortgage on their Harrison Township home. The rest went towards credit card charges totaling over $200,000. Morgan also got a new Farrari.

Monica Morgan, 54, was arraigned on Monday and is now free on a $10,000 cash bond. She is charged charged with conspiracy and tax crimes.

Iacobelli was indicted in the alleged conspiracy involving Holiefield and Morgan last week. He is charged with conspiracy and tax crimes, and making illegal payments to a union official.

In June 2015, Iacobelli suddenly retired from Fiat Chrysler with little explanation. He was the company’s North American labor relations chief and head of Mexico human resources. Holiefield was responsible for negotiating with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the United Auto Workers.

Holiefield died in March of 2015 with pancreatic cancer at age 61.

