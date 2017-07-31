Gallinari Breaks Bone In Hand After Punching Opponent [VIDEO]

July 31, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari of the Los Angeles Clippers will miss the EuroBasket tournament after breaking a bone in his hand while playing for Italy.

Video showed Gallinari throwing a punch and striking an opponent in the head Sunday as the Italians played an exhibition game against the Netherlands for the upcoming tournament.

The Italian federation wrote on Twitter that Gallinari fractured the first metacarpal on his right hand and that the estimated recovery time was 40 days.

That should have the forward back in time for his first training camp with the Clippers, who acquired him from Denver in a three-way trade that included Atlanta.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

