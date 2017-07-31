HBO Hacked; Reports Say Game Of Thrones Script Leaked Online

CBS Detroit – Someone apparently could not wait to find out what happens on next week’s “Game of Thrones.”

According to reports, an unknown party has hacked into HBO’s network, gaining access to 1.5 terabytes of data, unreleased episodes and scripts for a number of popular shows — including the script for Game of Thrones Season 7 – Episode 4, scheduled to air on Aug. 6.

According to Entertainment Weekly, which was first to report about the hack, some stolen content has been leaked online. According to the EW report Monday morning, episodes of “Ballers” and “Room 104” were included.

While HBO had not released any details about exactly what content was accessed, the network confirmed the hack itself in a statement to entertainment magazine and website Variety.

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

In an email sent to employees and published by EW, HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler called the hack “disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us.”

There was no immediate word on what TV secrets may have gotten out (who the heck is Jon Snow’s mom, anyway?) and no suspects have been named.