Justin Verlander Confirms He Won’t Be Traded

Justin Verlander likes to have fun on social media and that didn’t change Monday on the heels of Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Posting a photo moments before the 4 p.m. deadline, Verlander captioned the post, “**BREAKING** Source: I’m still in the Tigers locker room..”

This is classic Verlander and I love it!

Even though Verlander wasn’t dealt Monday afternoon, it doesn’t mean that he will remain with the team according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com.

The Tigers traded J.D Martinez, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila all before Monday’s deadline.