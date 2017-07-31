Lions Sign Free Agent T Nick Becton

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent T Nick Becton. Contract terms were not disclosed.
The Lions also announced today that they have placed T Tony Hills on Reserve/Retired and removed S Rolan Milligan from Active/Physically Unable to Perform.
Becton (6-6, 322) comes to Detroit after spending the last two seasons (2015-16) with the Chicago Bears following previous stints with the San Diego Chargers (2013-14), New York Giants (2014) and New Orleans Saints (2014).
After originally entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Chargers in 2013 out of Virginia Tech, Becton has played in six career games.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)