Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Crash With Semi-Truck

July 31, 2017 7:24 PM
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A northern Michigan man was thrown from his motorcycle today following an accident with a semi-truck in Livingston County.

It happened around 12 p.m. along eastbound I-96 in Brighton Township. While riding his Harley Davidson, the 52-year old from Elmira was merging onto the highway from Kensington Road and failed to yield to the semi. The Elmira resident struck the trailer and was ejected from the motorcycle

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the rider was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Two lanes on I-96 were closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. Authorities are still trying to determine if the motorcyclists was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

