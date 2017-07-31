MSU’s Malik McDowell’s NFL Career On Hold After ATV Accident

July 31, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: ATV Accident, Malik McDowell

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A former Michigan State football player’s NFL career is on hold after an ATV accident in Michigan. Defensive lineman Malik McDowell reportedly suffered facial injuries and a concussion.

He was supposed to have reported to the Seattle Seahawks training camp but remains in Michigan as a precautionary measure, according to the team.

Addressing the speculation around the injury McDowell took to Twitter to say that his injury “is not life or career threatening as some have speculated.”

McDowell left Michigan State a year early following last season, and was selected in the second round by the Seahawks.

 

