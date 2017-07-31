Police: Dad Loses Life Trying To Break Up Fight Involving Son

HURON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A man, believed to have been breaking up a fight, loses his life in the effort.
Blocking the roads into and out of the Huron Estates Mobile Park — Huron Township Police continue working the scene of the murder that happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
The 49-year-old dad was trying to break up a fight involving his son — when he was stabbed, according to police.
An 18-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop and is being questioned by police.
