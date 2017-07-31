Redford Police, Armed Robbery, Suspect At Large, 7 Mile, Grand River

Police Searching For Armed Robber In Redford

July 31, 2017 8:53 PM
Filed Under: armed robbery, redford, Redford Police

REDFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police in Redford are on the lookout for an armed suspect believed to be connected with two robberies that took place over the course of one hour.

Police say the man robbed two stores on 7 Mile — one in the area of Grand River and the other near Inkster Road.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray mask, gray hoodie and black pants. According to a release, there was no vehicle involved and the suspect may have ran with a limp.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking for anyone with information to please call the Redford Police at 313-387-2555.

