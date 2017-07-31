Police Taser Man Running In And Out Of Traffic On I-696

July 31, 2017 10:47 AM

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Police used a Taser to subdue a man following an incident along eastbound I-696, early Monday.

Michigan State Police say multiple motorists called 911 to report someone running in and out of traffic on I-696 during the busy morning commute.

MSP Lt. Calvin Hart said when troopers arrived they found the suspect on the eastbound I-696 ramp to the southbound Lodge freeway. They tried to talk him over to the side of the road, but Hart says the man refused cooperate.

“The male subject proceeded to run from troopers,” Hart told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “Troopers gave pursuit and an altercation ensued as a result of their contact with the gentleman. The gentleman was eventually tasered to get him under control.”

The trooper was being evaluated by EMS for a minor injury Hart described as “just a scratch.”

The suspect, who also was not seriously hurt, was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. His name was not released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch