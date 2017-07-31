Police Taser Man Running In And Out Of Traffic On I-696

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Police used a Taser to subdue a man following an incident along eastbound I-696, early Monday.
Michigan State Police say multiple motorists called 911 to report someone running in and out of traffic on I-696 during the busy morning commute.
MSP Lt. Calvin Hart said when troopers arrived they found the suspect on the eastbound I-696 ramp to the southbound Lodge freeway. They tried to talk him over to the side of the road, but Hart says the man refused cooperate.
“The male subject proceeded to run from troopers,” Hart told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “Troopers gave pursuit and an altercation ensued as a result of their contact with the gentleman. The gentleman was eventually tasered to get him under control.”
The trooper was being evaluated by EMS for a minor injury Hart described as “just a scratch.”
The suspect, who also was not seriously hurt, was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. His name was not released.