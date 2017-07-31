Emerging Rap Stars Shot To Death On I-94 Over ‘Feud’

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say the shooting deaths of two popular Detroit rappers on I-94 over the weekend “appear to be the result of an ongoing feud.”

The Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section is continuing its investigation into what police are calling a “double shooting/homicide” along the freeway in Southwest Detroit, early Sunday.

State police said troopers responded to a call about a vehicle on the median shoulder of eastbound I-94 near Livernois, shortly before 3 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene they discovered a man and a woman — driver and passenger — dead in a car. The victims were later identified by the Wayne County Medical Examiner as 27-year-old Ramell Campbell and 27-year-old Domonique Brown, both described in media reports as well-known local “rappers on the rise.”

MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw says police are now looking for the occupants of an unknown vehicle that pulled alongside the victims, firing multiple shots into their car along a stretch of the freeway.

No arrest have been made, but Shaw said investigators are following up on multiple leads.

“Troopers were able to shut down the freeway, do a lot of evidence recovery,” Shaw told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “And now during the process of gathering that evidence and speaking with other witnesses and people that knew both of the victims, we’re able to conclude now that this was not a random act; that this was individuals that may have had an argument with somebody, I guess is the best way to put it, and we’re looking at that angle of it as well right now.”

No suspects have been named.

A section of the freeway was closed for over nine hours Sunday for the investigation.