Reports: Tigers Trading Justin Wilson, Alex Avila To Cubs For 2 Prospects

DETROIT (97.1 THE TICKET) – Alex Avila and Justin Wilson will be traded by the Detroit Tigers to the Chicago Cubs before the Monday afternoon deadline according to reports.
Hours ahead of the Tigers trade deadline it appears it’s a done deal for the Tigers and the Cubs — with Detroit getting two prospects in the deal.
The Detroit Free Press reporting that Wilson and Avila will be traded for “Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes and a player to be named later or cash.”
