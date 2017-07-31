Runner’s Suit Against High School Cross Country Coach Can Proceed

LANSING (WWJ/AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a teen whose family sued his high school cross-country coach after he was hit by a car during practice.
In a 4-3 decision today justices reversed the appeal court, which had dismissed the lawsuit against coach Eric Swager because of governmental immunity.
Kersch Ray was a 13-year-old member of the Chelsea High School cross-country team in 2011. Runners stopped at an intersection for a “do not walk” symbol but then crossed, allegedly at Swager’s direction.
A vehicle struck Ray and another teammate. Ray’s family sued the coach and the driver.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.