Runner’s Suit Against High School Cross Country Coach Can Proceed

July 31, 2017 6:28 PM
LANSING (WWJ/AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a teen whose family sued his high school cross-country coach after he was hit by a car during practice.

In a 4-3 decision today justices reversed the appeal court, which had dismissed the lawsuit against coach Eric Swager because of governmental immunity.

Kersch Ray was a 13-year-old member of the Chelsea High School cross-country team in 2011. Runners stopped at an intersection for a “do not walk” symbol but then crossed, allegedly at Swager’s direction.

A vehicle struck Ray and another teammate. Ray’s family sued the coach and the driver.

