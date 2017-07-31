Thieves Target Top-Rated Midtown Detroit Restaurant

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for suspects in the theft of a safe from a highly-acclaimed Midtown Detroit restaurant.

According to investigators, two men broke into the back of Selden Standard, in the 3000 Block of 2nd Street, shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Police said the men, who were caught on security camera, made their way into the business office and stole a safe containing an unspecified amount of money before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

The suspects are also believed to be involved to multiple burglaries in and around the city of Detroit, according to police.

One of the city’s top-rated restaurants, Selden Standard was Hour Detroit’s Restaurant of the Year in 2016 and the Detroit Free Press Restaurant of the Year in 2015.

Management at the restaurant declined to comment to WWJ Newsradio 950 about the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit Police Third Precinct detectives at 313-596-5340. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submitting a tip via the DPD Connect app.