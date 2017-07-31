Police Bust Suspected Meth Lab In Westland

July 31, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: City of Westland, Westland

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A HAZMAT crew was on the scene Sunday as Michigan State Police raided suspected methamphetamine lab in a Westland neighborhood.

According to police, highly toxic and chemicals were removed from the garage of a home in the 34000 block of Decatur Court, near Wayne Road.

Chemicals and and other components typically used in making meth were seized and would be destroyed, police said. Police called it a “dangerous operation.”

It’s unclear at this time what led police to he location.

WXYZ-TV reported a man was arrested while leaving the garage as police they arrived on scene, although that details was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

No information has yet been released regarding charges in connection with the case.

 

