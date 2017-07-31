WWE Diva Lana And Former FSU Fan Girl Sizzles On Instagram [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
It’s no secret that I love professional wrestling.
I am also a very big fan of their “Divas.”
One of their newest “Divas” is the “Ravishing Russian” Lana. Lana’s real name is C.J. Perry and you might recognize her from her brief roles on the TV show “Banshee” and in the movie “Pitch Perfect 2.”
Lana was also one of those famous girls you would see in the first row of Florida State football games next to Jenn Sterger.
The former Seminole also has quite the following on her Instagram account and once you see some of these photos you will understand completely. With over 2.4 million followers, she seems like she doesn’t want to disappoint.
You can watch Lana on WWE’s Smackdown every Tuesday night as well as Total Divas on the E! channel.