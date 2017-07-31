WWE Diva Lana And Former FSU Fan Girl Sizzles On Instagram [PHOTOS]

July 31, 2017 11:37 AM

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

It’s no secret that I love professional wrestling.

I am also a very big fan of their “Divas.”

One of their newest “Divas” is the “Ravishing Russian” Lana. Lana’s real name is C.J. Perry and you might recognize her from her brief roles on the TV show “Banshee” and in the movie “Pitch Perfect 2.”

Lana was also one of those famous girls you would see in the first row of Florida State football games next to Jenn Sterger.

The former Seminole also has quite the following on her Instagram account and once you see some of these photos you will understand completely. With over 2.4 million followers, she seems like she doesn’t want to disappoint.

What happens in Cabo stays in Cabo…. well until #TotalDivas season 7 😍😎🙌🏽

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

Laughter is an instant vacation 😂😂😂

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

El Arco de Cabo San Lucas 😍 #RAVISHING 💋 Where do you want to travel too?

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

Because I can 😎 Do you prefer shimming or twerking ??? ☺️

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

#RAVISHING 💋

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

Have a good #MemorialDayWeekend 🙌🏽 @beachbunnyswimwear 💙

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

You can watch Lana on WWE’s Smackdown every Tuesday night as well as Total Divas on the E! channel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch