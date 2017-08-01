‘Endangered Missing’ 29-Year-Old Woman Found Safe

SCIO TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The search for a missing 29-year-old Washtenaw County woman has come to a happy conclusion.
Authorities said Amanda Debruycker was wearing flip-flops, a black dress and carrying duffel bags when she left her home at an assisted living facility in the 4300-block of Eyrie Drive in Scio Township Sunday night.
She was on foot, and there was some concern about her well-being, according to Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Spokesman Derrick Jackson, due to some mental health challenges.
However, after photos of Debruycker were widely shared on social media, Jackson said a tip came in that someone had seen her with a friend.
On Tuesday, Debruycker was found unharmed and was in the process of being returned to her family, Jackson said. It’s unclear if she knew people were looking for her.