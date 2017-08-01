‘Endangered Missing’ 29-Year-Old Woman Found Safe

August 1, 2017 2:34 PM

SCIO TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The search for a missing 29-year-old Washtenaw County woman has come to a happy conclusion.

Authorities said Amanda Debruycker was wearing flip-flops, a black dress and carrying duffel bags when she left her home at an assisted living facility in the 4300-block of Eyrie Drive in Scio Township Sunday night.

woman found Endangered Missing 29 Year Old Woman Found Safe

(Photo: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)

She was on foot, and there was some concern about her well-being, according to Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Spokesman Derrick Jackson, due to some mental health challenges.

However, after photos of Debruycker were widely shared on social media, Jackson said a tip came in that someone had seen her with a friend.

On Tuesday, Debruycker was found unharmed and was in the process of being returned to her family, Jackson said. It’s unclear if she knew people were looking for her.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch