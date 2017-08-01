Woman Wanted In Armed Assault Over Broken Bottle Of Booze [PHOTOS]

August 1, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police say an armed woman, with a child in tow, threatened a store clerk in a dispute over a broken bottle of booze.

2 Woman Wanted In Armed Assault Over Broken Bottle Of Booze [PHOTOS]

(Photo: Detroit police)

Investigators are looking for tips from the public to identify the suspect, caught on security camera at around 7 p.m. on July 17, in the 2500 block of E. Nevada in Detroit.

Police said the woman had a little girl with her when she entered the business, picked out some merchandise, paid for it, and exited the store.

While outside the suspect dropped a bottle of alcohol, breaking it, police said, and returned to the store to get another bottle.

more photos Woman Wanted In Armed Assault Over Broken Bottle Of Booze [PHOTOS]

The suspect is seen at left, and again at right with the child. (Photos: Detroit police)

When an employee refused to exchange the broken bottle for a new one, police say the suspect pulled out a firearm — then pointing it at the clerk, a 37-year-old woman, making threats and demands.

Police said suspect eventually fled the scene with the child and is wanted on a charge of felonious assault.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone knows the woman seen in the security photos or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

