Brady Has Top Spot On NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL training camps have been open for less than a week and Tom Brady is already on top of the league once again.

The Patriots’ superstar quarterback ranks No. 1 in merchandise sales in a list compiled by the NFL players union.

The list is based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise tracking year-to-date results from March 1 to May 31.

Brady, who won his record fifth Super Bowl in February, was joined at the top of the list by Dallas Cowboys teammates running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 2) and quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 3). Two more Cowboys were also in the top 10 in wide receiver Dez Bryant (No. 6) and tight end Jason Witten (No. 10).

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who returned to the league after a one-year absence, was at No. 4 and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rounded out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 included Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (No. 7), Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 8), and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (No. 9), who cracked the top 10 for the first time.

Top 50 Player Sales Report YTD (March 1-May 31, 2017)

1. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

5. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

6. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

8. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

9. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

11. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

12. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

13. Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

14. Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland Raiders

15. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

16. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

17. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

18. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

19. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

20. Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle Seahawks

21. Clay Matthews, LB, Green Bay Packers

22. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

23. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

24. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

26. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

27. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

28. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

29. Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

30. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

32. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

33. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

34. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

35. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

36. Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants

37. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

38. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

39. Colin Kaepernick, QB, Free Agent

40. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

41. Kam Chancellor, S, Seattle Seahawks

42. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

43. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

44. NaVorro Bowman, LB, San Francisco 49ers

45. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints

46. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

47. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

48. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins

49. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

50. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

“It’s really an honor to not only be on this list, but be among the top 10 players,” Brown said in a statement.

“Being a part of Steelers Nation means having some of the best fan support in the league. But more than that, this list shows just how passionate fans of all players are.”

The top 50 player sales list is released quarterly by the NFLPA, via its licensing and marketing arm NFL Players Inc. It is based on overall sales of all NFL player licensed products via online and traditional retail outlets.

