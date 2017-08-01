Brady Has Top Spot On NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL training camps have been open for less than a week and Tom Brady is already on top of the league once again.
The Patriots’ superstar quarterback ranks No. 1 in merchandise sales in a list compiled by the NFL players union.
The list is based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise tracking year-to-date results from March 1 to May 31.
Brady, who won his record fifth Super Bowl in February, was joined at the top of the list by Dallas Cowboys teammates running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 2) and quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 3). Two more Cowboys were also in the top 10 in wide receiver Dez Bryant (No. 6) and tight end Jason Witten (No. 10).
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who returned to the league after a one-year absence, was at No. 4 and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rounded out the top five.
The rest of the top 10 included Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (No. 7), Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 8), and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (No. 9), who cracked the top 10 for the first time.
Top 50 Player Sales Report YTD (March 1-May 31, 2017)
1. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
3. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
4. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
5. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
6. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
8. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
9. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
11. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
12. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
13. Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
14. Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland Raiders
15. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
16. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
17. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
18. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
19. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
20. Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle Seahawks
21. Clay Matthews, LB, Green Bay Packers
22. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
23. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
24. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
26. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
27. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
28. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
29. Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers
30. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
32. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
33. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
34. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
35. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
36. Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
37. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
38. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
39. Colin Kaepernick, QB, Free Agent
40. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
41. Kam Chancellor, S, Seattle Seahawks
42. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
43. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
44. NaVorro Bowman, LB, San Francisco 49ers
45. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints
46. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
47. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
48. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins
49. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
50. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
“It’s really an honor to not only be on this list, but be among the top 10 players,” Brown said in a statement.
“Being a part of Steelers Nation means having some of the best fan support in the league. But more than that, this list shows just how passionate fans of all players are.”
The top 50 player sales list is released quarterly by the NFLPA, via its licensing and marketing arm NFL Players Inc. It is based on overall sales of all NFL player licensed products via online and traditional retail outlets.
