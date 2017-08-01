Police: Man Held At Gunpoint, Tied Up In Clinton Township Home Invasion

August 1, 2017 4:01 PM
CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Clinton Township Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tied up an elderly resident and robbed him a gunpoint.

Investigators say the 75-year-old victim was outside his home on Webster, at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. When he went back inside the suspect was there, police said — pointing a gun at the homeowner’s face.

The resident was then tied up and the robber made off with guns, coins, and homeowner’s vehicle: a red 2017 Jeep Cherokee with Michigan license plate CJZ 5010.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, around 5’8” tall and 220 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing, carrying a dark automatic handgun, and he may have been wearing a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Detective Bureau at 586-493-4840. Or, call the police desk 27 hours a day, seven days a week at 586-493-7802.

