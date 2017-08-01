24-Year-Old Man Killed In Macomb County Motorcycle Crash

August 1, 2017 10:17 AM

LENOX TWP. (WWJ) – A 24-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in an early morning crash in Lenox Township.

Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call, shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, about an accident on County Line Rd., near Middle Lane of Americana Estates.

At the scene they found a damaged vehicle with the airbags deployed, and a 19-year-old New Baltimore man — who investigators say was the driver — just beyond the west shoulder in the woods.

He was disoriented and was transported a local hospital for treatment, officials said. It’s unclear at this time how badly he was hurt.

Nearby, deputies found a heavily damaged motorcycle and its driver, a 24-year-old Casco Township man, dead on the scene. It is believed that he was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear who was at fault as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No names were released.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch