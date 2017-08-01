24-Year-Old Man Killed In Macomb County Motorcycle Crash

LENOX TWP. (WWJ) – A 24-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in an early morning crash in Lenox Township.
Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call, shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, about an accident on County Line Rd., near Middle Lane of Americana Estates.
At the scene they found a damaged vehicle with the airbags deployed, and a 19-year-old New Baltimore man — who investigators say was the driver — just beyond the west shoulder in the woods.
He was disoriented and was transported a local hospital for treatment, officials said. It’s unclear at this time how badly he was hurt.
Nearby, deputies found a heavily damaged motorcycle and its driver, a 24-year-old Casco Township man, dead on the scene. It is believed that he was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.
It’s unclear who was at fault as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No names were released.