Karmanos Seeking $500M In Sale Of NHL’s Hurricanes

August 1, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Carolina Hurricanes, Peter Karmanos Jr

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos Jr. says he wants to sell his team for about $500 million.

Karmanos told The News & Observer of Raleigh on Tuesday that he and an ownership group led by former Texas Rangers CEO Chuck Greenberg have agreed to a term sheet but do not have a purchase agreement.

Karmanos spoke publicly for the first time since club officials acknowledged last month that an offer was made for the team without identifying the buyer or the sale price.

Karmanos says he is giving Greenberg some time to assemble his ownership team. But Karmanos adds that “if we get a few more weeks down the road and he can’t raise enough money, I’m going to tell him sayonara.”

___
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch