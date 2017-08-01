Police Investigating After Body Found In Burned-Out Home

August 1, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, Detroit crime

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are investigating after finding a body in a burned-out home that firefighters extinguished just days ago.

Worried neighbors called police after finding a foul smell coming from the home a couple of days after a fire was put out at the home on Hecla Street — near West Grand Boulevard and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Police are not sure if the body was there when firefighters were there last week.

The investigation is being hindered by the structural integrity of the torched house. The body has yet to be identified. Authorities say it’s too early in the investigation for know if foul play was involved.

