Texas Calf Has Black, White Face Like Rocker Gene Simmons [PHOTO]

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A newborn calf in Texas has strikingly similar black-and-white facial markings to KISS frontman Gene Simmons and the rock star likes their shared look.

Simmons — whose onstage persona includes face paint, black leather clothing and wild hair — tweeted his admiration for the calf named Genie and said: “This is real, folks!!!”

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

Cow born…looks like Gene Simmons from Kiss. I Was Made For Lovin Moohttps://t.co/IxtC1kBA4A — James Cox (@jcoxwriter) July 30, 2017

The female calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

Heather Taccetta (tuh-SET’-uh), who lives at the ranch with her family, says the calf belongs to her grandmother and the animal is named for Simmons.

Taccetta found the calf in a pasture and says the 75-pound (34 kilogram) farm animal and its mother are fine.

Taccetta also says Genie is a family favorite and won’t be sold for slaughter.

