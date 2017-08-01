Tom Brady Wax Statue: An Attempt Was Made

By @GeorgeJFox

DreamLand Wax Museum just opened up in Boston Mass. They boast more than 100 wax figures including local sports royalty and New England Patriots QB Tom Brady. He’s been immortalized in wax and early reviews are in. People don’t think it looks like him.

You be the judge.

Wax museum Tom Brady is going to give me nightmares. Thanks, @JBrunoNBCBoston! pic.twitter.com/SUpNp4MYWO — Marc Fortier (@MarcNBCBoston) August 1, 2017

Some on Twitter have said it looks more like Sean William Scott aka Stiffler from the “American Pie” movies or Comedy Central clip show host Daniel Tosh.

Thank goodness he’s got that Pats jersey and hat on otherwise patrons of the wax museum might get confused. In their defense, it’s about one million percent better than the Cristiano Ronaldo bust.

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about #ronaldo pic.twitter.com/ag2LsCPq4A — Mike (@lylescott) March 29, 2017

What do you think @realDonaldTrump? Looks like you'll need to come by for a side by side comparison. https://t.co/xuKvqFXCvW #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/xYLdNT5mZr — Dreamland Wax Museum (@DreamlandWax) July 6, 2017

DreamLand Wax Museum made headlines with their President Trump statue also having a questionable likeness.

Brady and President Trump are friends so maybe they can be next to each other. No big deal.

I think we can all agree that wax museums are creepy.