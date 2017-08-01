Tom Brady Wax Statue: An Attempt Was Made

August 1, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: DreamLand Wax Museum, Tom Brady, Wax Museum

By @GeorgeJFox

DreamLand Wax Museum just opened up in Boston Mass. They boast more than 100 wax figures including local sports royalty and New England Patriots QB Tom Brady. He’s been immortalized in wax and early reviews are in. People don’t think it looks like him.

You be the judge.

gettyimages 452099158 e1501615907734 Tom Brady Wax Statue: An Attempt Was Made

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Some on Twitter have said it looks more like Sean William Scott aka Stiffler from the “American Pie” movies or Comedy Central clip show host Daniel Tosh.

Thank goodness he’s got that Pats jersey and hat on otherwise patrons of the wax museum might get confused. In their defense, it’s about one million percent better than the Cristiano Ronaldo bust.

DreamLand Wax Museum made headlines with their President Trump statue also having a questionable likeness.

Brady and President Trump are friends so maybe they can be next to each other. No big deal.

I think we can all agree that wax museums are creepy.

