5 Injured In Downriver U.S. Steel Plant Explosion

RIVER ROUGE (WWJ) – Five people were injured, and two remain hospitalized, following an explosion at U. S. Steel’s Great Lakes Works plant south of Detroit.

In a statement, the company confirmed “an incident,” early Tuesday morning, in the Hot Strip Mill at the facility which is located in Ecorse and River Rouge.

“An investigation into the incident is underway, and we will work closely with the United Steelworkers and

relevant government agencies throughout the process,” the statement said. “We have also activated our Employee Assistance Program to offer its services to the injured employees and their families, as well as the coworkers of those injured.”

According to reports, at least two people were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital’s burn unit. However, due to privacy laws, the company said it would not be releasing any details about the employees who were injured or their conditions.

Tuesday afternoon, the scene was secure and all other employees have been accounted for, according to the company. While Operations at the Hot Strip Mill remain down, operations elsewhere int he facility were not affected. (Note: Early reports stating that the blast occurred on Zug Island were incorrect).