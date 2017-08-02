AP Source: Eichel, Sabres Negotiating Potential 8-Year Deal

By JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with negotiations tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel are discussing a contract extension that could run the NHL maximum eight years.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the talks have been private since formal negotiations began a little over a month ago.

Sabres owner Terry Pegula declined to assess the status of negotiations except to say no deadline has been set and that both sides are committed to reaching a deal.

Pegula says the team wants Eichel and Eichel wants to be in Buffalo.

Eichel’s agent Peter Fish says the sides are “continuing to talk.”

The 20-year-old Eichel has one season remaining on the entry-level contract he signed after being selected with the second pick in the 2015 draft. Eichel will only be eligible to become a restricted free agent whose rights can be retained by the Sabres next summer, though teams often prefer locking up their young stars well before that happens.

