CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

AP Source: Rams DL Easley To Miss Season With Knee Injury

August 2, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Dominique Easley, L.A. Rams

By GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Dominique Easley is expected to miss the season with a torn knee ligament.

The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Rams hadn’t announced the severity of the injury for Easley, a likely starter this season.

Easley hurt his right knee during training camp on Tuesday and was taken off the field on a cart. Easley also tore ligaments in both knees during college at Florida.

Easley was the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2014, but his two seasons in New England both ended early due to injuries, including a knee problem in his rookie year.

After the Patriots let him go, Easley signed with the Rams last year and had a solid season with 35 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.

He was expected to step up in prominence this season as a starting end in defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme.

The Rams’ defensive line was the strength of the franchise in recent seasons, but Los Angeles is down to one projected starter after four practices in training camp.

Nose tackle Michael Brockers is healthy, but All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald hasn’t reported to camp while locked in contract negotiations with the club.

Robert Quinn, a starting end last season, is playing a hybrid outside linebacker role in Phillips’ new defense. He is healthy, along with new outside linebacker Connor Barwin.

Los Angeles’ depth on the defensive line also took a hit with the offseason trade of William Hayes to Miami. Ethan Westbrooks is a capable veteran, while Mike Purcell, Matt Longacre, Louis Trinca-Pasat and rookie Tanzel Smart are other options.

ESPN first reported Easley’s prognosis.
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch